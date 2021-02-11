Delores K. Schauer, 84, of Bowling Green OH, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Wood Haven Health Care, in Bowling Green. She was born on July 21, 1936 in Cygnet, OH, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Loe) Solether. She married Norm Guthrie, and they would have three children together before they divorced. She later married Calvin Schauer then divorced. In addition to being a homemaker and mother, Kay worked as a Nursing Assistant, first for Wood County Hospital, and later in private Home Healthcare. Her family was always her first love, especially her grandchildren. She had been a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary Eagles 2180, and was a woman of devout faith that loved life and being a caregiver.
Kay is survived by her sons: Tim Guthrie and Ken (Esther) Guthrie, both of Bowling Green. Grandchildren: Cody Beaverson, Lacey Lybarger, Jonah Guthrie, Jacob Guthrie, Jackson Guthrie and brother: Joe Schweitzer. She is also survived by her feline companion: Patches. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother: Nonnie Solether, and stepfather: Adrian Schweitzer. Daughter: Kim M. Guthrie and brother, Dick Solether.
Delores will be laid to rest next to her daughter, at a Family Committal in Wood County Memory Gardens, Bowling Green, OH. The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to the Wood County Humane Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or to share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.