Ms. Della Gladys Wyrick, Age 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday December 11, 2020 at the Bowling Green Manor Bowling Green, Ohio after an extended illness.
Della was born in Corntown, Kentucky March 11th, 1931 to the late Charley and Effie Lee Rogers Rath. Della worked for Bowling Green State University in food service and Custodial for 27 years where she retired from. Della was of the Christian faith.
Left to cherish Della’s memories is a daughter- Shirley Hosler of Fostoria, Ohio.
Son- Robert (Marlene) Rath of Wayne, Ohio.
Five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and other family members who will mourn her passing.
Preceded in death beside her parents were three sisters- Madeline Heater, Mary Rath, and Edna Rath. Brothers- Robert Rath, Charles Rath, and Earl Rath.
Private graveside services will be held Wednesday December 16th, 2020 at the Watson cemetery in Olive Hill, Kentucky with Brother Acy Gibson officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers for Ms. Della Gladys Wyrick.
Gaydos Funeral home is in charge of all arrangements for Ms. Della Gladys Wyrick.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com