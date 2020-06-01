Delcie Reef, formally from Moline, Ohio, died on May 30, 2020 at the age of 86 at Perrysburg Skilled Center. Delcie was born in Bradner, Ohio, to Michael Stahl and Helen Seiple. Delcie was a Homemaker. Delcie enjoyed crafting, puzzles and was a formerly den mother. She was a member of Moline United Methodist Church and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her Children Dennis, Reef, Amy (Greg) Smith, Carl Reef, Cindy Smithers, Rick (Patricia) Reef and Mark (Roberta) Reef. Her Sisters, Jane Stiger, Betty (Calvin) Linkey, Susan Wildman and her Brother George (Cindy) Stahl. She is a Grandmother of 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, 3 Step Grandchildren and to 3 Step Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Husband, Glen F. Reef, her parents Michael Stahl and Helen Seiple, her Siblings Nealy Stahl, John Stahl and Tom Stahl, Erma Reinhart, Lois Ruble, Doris Markel, Jean Stahl, and Ruby Bickford.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3-7 PM in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge (419-666-3121) with the funeral service Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. Burial will be private. Masks are required and social distance will be observed.
