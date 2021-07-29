Delbert Walter Fry was born on October 22, 1946, in Findlay, Ohio, the third son of Delbert Eugene Fry and Ruth Aileen DeWeese Fry. He grew up in the Bloomdale, Ohio, area and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1964. After high school, Delbert served his country in Vietnam in the US Air Force. Upon his return he married Jane Spitler and treasured their daughter Brandee although they later divorced.
Delbert attended Bowling Green State University where he met and married Nancy Elizabeth Harrer. He graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree specializing in Physical Education and also received his Master of Arts degree from BGSU in Guidance and Counseling. Delbert began teaching and coaching his passions in several Ohio schools. He had a lifelong love for high school athletics, especially football and basketball.
In 1988 Delbert and his family left Ohio for North Dakota, where he became a guidance counselor, high school principal and superintendent of various North Dakota schools. He was particularly proud of the Peer Counseling program he instituted at Belcourt High School. He also continued his passion of coaching at each school he represented and was extremely proud to help bring 6-man football to the community of Mandaree, ND. He remained a coach up until the time of his death on July 12, 2021.
Delbert will be missed by many children who called him “Grandpa”. He loved to tell stories with a life lesson and to encourage young people to excel at whatever their passion was in life. He loved learning and reading about history and the wild country. He is also fondly remembered for taking family and friends on cross-country road trips with back-country hiking and camping in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Delbert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Fry of Minot, ND; 14 children, 22 grandchildren including: daughter Brandee Charters of Dayton, OH; son Daryl (Anne with Ava and Saoirse) of Minot, ND; son Daniel (Ashly) of Livingston, MT; son Donneil (Kristi with Kaycee, Caleb, and Gavin) of Mandan, ND; daughter Karin (Chris with Avery and Danielle) Malenius of Fairbanks, AK; son Douglas (Betina with Carter and Elsie) of Minot, ND; son Dwayne (Jennifer with Jaxon, Jacob, and Jasper) of Carlton, MN; daughter Kristin (Travis with Abigail, Paden, Allison, and Annabel) of New Salem, ND; daughter Kindrea (with Mikayla, Samantha, and Gabriella) of Minot, ND; son Darron of Chicago, IL; son Duston of Minot, ND; son Dallas (Jessica with Elizabeth) of Bismarck, ND; daughter Kerstan (George with Adeline and Ellis) of Kaiserslautern, Germany; and daughter Katelin of Kaiserslautern, Germany. He is also survived by his brother Daryl (Cherie) Fry of Freecastle, PA; sister Elaine (Mitchell) Bennett of Bloomdale, OH; sister Edith (Charles) Fry-Scsavnicki of Toledo, OH; sister-in-law Marlene Fry of Fostoria, OH; cousin Bruce Bibbee of Fostoria, OH; and numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Aileen, stepmother Alice Kessler Fry, and brothers David and Daniel.
A celebration of life service is planned for Delbert on August 4 from 10:00 AM - Noon, in the Bloomdale Community Hall in Bloomdale, OH. Graveside service will be in Weaver Cemetery at 12:30 PM followed by fellowship and lunch back in the Bloomdale Community Hall. Military honors will be provided by the Fostoria United Veterans graveside.
