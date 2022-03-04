Delbert W. Brown, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022 at Brookdale Bowling Green.
He was born on June 13, 1929 on a farm in Perry County and raised in Caldwell Ohio. In high school, he moved to McArthur, Ohio where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Lomax. They married in 1950 and remained married for nearly 65 years until her passing in 2015.
Together they had four children, Beth Ann Brown, Louisville, KY. Susan Marsico (Frank), Grand Rapids, Carrie Crawford (Jeff) of Bowling Green and Christopher Brown (Teresa), who also preceded him in death in 2015. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Lauren Woertz, Jason Marsico, Emily Marsico, Andrew Crawford, Adam Crawford and Aaron Crawford and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George Loy Brown and Mary (Nichols) as well as his siblings George Edgar Brown and Dorothy Alberta Urban.
Delbert received his Bachelor of Science in Education from The Ohio State University in 1950 and his Master’s Degree in School Administration from Miami University in 1955.
He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Marines.
A lifelong Ohio educator, Delbert was a teacher in Chillicothe and Fairview Park. He later served as a School Principal in Liberty Center (1956-58) and Napoleon (1958-65) before moving his family to Bowling Green in 1965 to work for the Wood County Board of Education.
In 1991 he was named Superintendent and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1995.
An active member of the Bowling Green Community, he was very involved in competitive youth swimming and served as President of the Bowling Green Swim Club. He was also a volunteer with Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the Wood County Board of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, the Wood County District Public Library, the Bowling Green Planning Commission and Bridge Hospice. He was also a 60 year Mason.
Also a man of great faith, he was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church serving in many leadership capacities. In more recent years, he was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Delbert enjoyed watching sports (especially his beloved Buckeyes), genealogy and driving through the countryside. He was quick witted and had a unique sense of humor that his family will remember fondly.
He’ll best be remembered as a kind, gentle and loving man who cherished spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M until the time of service at noon. Vicar Robin Small will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bridge Hospice, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the Wood County Library.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.
To share an online condolence or a fond memory with the Brown family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.