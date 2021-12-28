Delbert Owen Kerschner, 85, of Waterville, OH, passed away December 25, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, OH. He was born November 11, 1936, in Monroe, MI to Elvin & Jessie (Knapp) Kerschner.
Delbert worked as a foreman at Chrysler Corp for 22 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Monclova Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and softball leagues in his younger years. He also enjoyed playing Santa Claus.
He married Barbara (Limes) November 1, 1958. She survives along with children, Scott (Wendy) Kerschner, Trisha (Ken) Blackburn and Todd (Stefani) Kerschner, 7 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and sister, Bonnie (Carl) Knapp. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Ernest Limes and Jessie Limes-Strayer.
Delbert’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Pastor Jeremy Rands will officiate. Visitation will be held Wednesday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m.until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials can be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Monclova Road Baptist Church.
