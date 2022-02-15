DeLaurel William Michel “Mike,” of Pemberville, Ohio, has gone home to be with the Lord. “Mike” left us at the age of 96 on February 11th, 2022. Born in Woodville, Ohio to Edward and Margaret Michel on September 17, 1925, he became the oldest of 5 siblings. He served with the Navy in WW2 on the USS Harry F Bauer, where he worked as a range finder. He was involved in multiple conflicts in the Pacific Theatre and described harrowing encounters.
Mike worked at the US Gypsum Company until his retirement. Once retired, Mike’s passion became ballroom dancing. He was taught under Arthur Murray and competed in several dance competitions around the country. He and his partner took first place in a competition in Miami Beach, FL. If music was playing, Mike’s feet were bouncing. His favorite dance was the merengue. He also treasured spending time with his children.
He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, daughter Carol, brother Rolland and sister Marilyn. He is survived by three children, Gail Michel, Galen (Shirley) Michel, Andrea (Bill) Marchal, stepdaughter Sally McClure, sisters Donna Mae Brough and Gloria Jean Paul, brother-in-law Randall Cook, three grandchildren and his good friend and dancing partner, Phyllis Mizelle.
Mike will be laid to rest in a family committal service in Restlawn Memorial Park Perrysburg, OH. A celebration of life service will be announced for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial take the form of contributions to: the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.