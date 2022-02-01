Debra A. Tyson, age 60, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.
She was born on February 11, 1961, in Saline, Michigan to the late Joseph E. & Joyce A. (Kern) Stephenson. Deb married Dennis Tyson on April 17, 1998, at the Albert Bowe American Legion in Bradner.
Surviving Deb is her loving husband, Dennis; son, Nicholas (Kerstan) Enriquez of Bradner; daughter, Alicia (Michael) Kubacki of Bradner; stepson, Tyler (Brandi Bates) Tyson of Bradner; grandchildren, Aubriel, Sienna, & Noah Enriquez, Parker & Preson Kubacki, and Gracelynn Tyson; brothers, John Stephenson, Kenneth (Deb) Johnston, William (Denise) Stephenson, Rick Stephenson, Robert Stephenson; sisters, Judy Dussel, and Cheryl (Mike) Linke; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Joyce; and brothers, Michael Johnston, and Charles Stephenson.
Deb was a 1979 graduate of Lakota High School, and thoroughly enjoyed spending her time as a stay-at-home Grammy.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, with a dinner to follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.
