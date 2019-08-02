Debra A. Spence, 66, North Baltimore, died July 31, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 9:28 am
Debra A. Spence, 66, North Baltimore, died July 31, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted in Obituaries on Friday, August 2, 2019 9:28 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]