Deborah Ann Matheny, age (65), of Waterville, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born October 8, 1956 to Richard and Delores (Micek) Zak in Toledo, OH. She is a member of the 1976 Graduating Class of Whiteford High School in Ottawa Lake, MI. In June of 1984 she married Chris Matheny at Zion Lutheran Church in Luckey, OH. Deborah and Chris have celebrated over 37 years of marriage.
Deborah worked as a phlebotomist 15 years for Wood County Hospital. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed the outdoors, going camping and her flower garden. Deborah was a sports fan of the University of Michigan Football and the Detroit Tigers baseball teams.
In addition to her husband Chris, Deborah is survived by her sister, Victoria Zak of TX and stepfather, Jon McVicker of Toledo. She was preceded in death by her parents.
There are no public services at this time. Marsh & Marsteller is assisting the family with their arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Arthritis Foundation. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.