Deborah Ann Fontaine-Cox Magrum, age 63, passed away on May 4, 2021, at EBEID Hospice. Deb was owner of D&D Carryout in Pemberville for 27 years. Deb leaves her mother Barbara Yant, Daughters Laura (Steve) Puckett, Lee Ann Cox. Sons Jason Magrum, Ronald Cox, Joshua Cox. Sisters Janet (Greg) Pollauf, Wendy Hoodlebrink. Brothers Raymond, James, Marty Fontaine. Grandsons Easton Puckett. Ex-husbands Mike Magrum and Ronald Cox. Thank you to nurses for taking care of her. Care Away Cremation - Making arrangements.

