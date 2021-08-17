Debora Claflin Marlowe, of Genoa and Perrysburg passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. Debora was born November 12, 1941 to Roland and Ruth (Shaughnessy) Claflin. She earned her master’s degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. Debora married James Marlowe on August 22, 1970 in Champagne, Illinois.
Debora was an elementary art teacher for over 15 years in Illinois and Indiana. In Ohio she taught watercolor at nursing homes and to private students. She also taught Art for a short time with the Montessori School System. Her watercolor paintings were often displayed through shows and at businesses. She was an avid figure skater and pairs partner with her husband for over 40 years, with their last national competition in 2013. She also enjoyed water ballet, swimming, gymnastics, and diving.
She is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Paula (Ashley) Marlowe; grandchildren, Avery “Sam” and Paige Anstead; son-in-law, Thomas Anstead; and mirror twin sister, Barbara Kuxhausen. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her daughter, Amy Marlowe Anstead, and her sister Patricia Martin.
Friends and family will be received Friday, August 20, 2021 from 4-8 P.M. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home,222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.