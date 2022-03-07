Deb Lawrence, born July 15th 1949, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 3rd, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones and lived a long and fulfilled life.
She was a hard worker, often in service to her family, friends, and animals she loved and rescued. Before retirement, she was a humane agent with Wood County. But even after retirement, she still sought to any and every animal in need. She loved all kinds of animals, but perhaps her favorite of them all were dogs - notably the loyal German Shepherd.
She had a fiery personality that anyone who knew her could attest to, as well as a keen sense of wit and whimsy. Deb was a lover of nature and the great outdoors, especially camping and cultivating beautiful gardens in her very own backyard. Deb loved to cook all kinds of delicious dishes, but she loved sharing her creations even more. She loved to listen to music and was a big fan of her radio- some of her favorite artists being The Moody Blues, Simon & Garfunkel, Nancy Sinatra, Lee Hazlewood, and Enya just to name a few. Deb also loved to watch movies, with far too many favorites to name. Some of her favorite actors and actresses were Morgan Freeman, Farrah Fawcett, Goldie Hawn, and Sarah Bullock. Without a doubt, she touched the hearts of many and spread love, kindness, wisdom, and laughter wherever she went.
She is survived by her two loving children Caleb Austin Lawrence and Dakota Evangela Waitkins. Her sweet elder sister, Marilyn Spears, and her jubilant brother-in-law, Thomas Spears. She will be preceded in death by her adoring pets, her two husbands, Rick and Denny, and her family & friends.
We all believe without a shadow of a doubt that Deb will be the greatest angel Heaven has ever seen.
Per Deb’s wishes, there will be no public services, and for those who wish to honor Deb’s memory, any contributions towards the following causes would be greatly appreciated: St. Jude Hospital; Cherry Street Mission or Wood County Humane Society.
Messages and memories can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.