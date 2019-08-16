Deanna Aspacher - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Deanna Aspacher

Deanna Aspacher

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 9:13 pm

Deanna Aspacher Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Deanna Aspacher, age 82, of Luckey, OH passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg unit. She was born on March 24, 1937 in Elmore, OH to Miran and Loretta (Wheatley) Minnix. Deanna married Robert Aspacher in July of 1956 and he preceded her in death in September of 1997. She was a homemaker and very active with their three children always being a fixture and participating in all their activities. Deanna was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Luckey where she enjoyed volunteering and being with her church family. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting and bunco but her biggest joy was being with and spending time with her family.

Deanna is survived by her children: Dawn (Tom) Loew of Luckey, Randy (Bobbie) Aspacher of Perrysburg, Mike (Rebecca) Aspacher of Luckey, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and sister: Myra Dierksheide of Pemberville. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, brother: Leroy Minnix and sister: Mary Ann Smith.

Posted in on Friday, August 16, 2019 9:13 pm.

