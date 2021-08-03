Dean Richard David Smith, age 31, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, after losing a battle with melanoma. He was born on August 28, 1989, to Timothy and Amy (Hill) Smith in Toledo.
Dean was a 2007 graduate of Penta Vocational/Eastwood High School. He was an active member of the PCTA (pacific crest trail association). Also known by his trail name, Oatmeal, he loved to hike and camp, and in recent years had hiked over 4,000 miles completing the Appalachian and Pacific Crest trails. He loved music, books, and being outdoors. Dean was an avid reader of fantasy. He was an adventurer and followed his own path. With a big heart, he was exceptionally kind to those he crossed paths with. Dean’s family will miss listening to him play the ukulele and sing; experiencing his paintings and drawings; and talking about their favorite books and anime episodes.
Dean is survived by his parents, Tim and Amy Smith; siblings, Kent Smith (Allie Smith), Alexis Smith, and Carly Smith.
A celebration of life is being planned for the near future. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. To show support or honor Dean’s memory please consider making a donation to https://gofund.me/b5e6ddbf.