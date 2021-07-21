David Z. Hannum, 75, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday July 19, 2021. David was born on November 29, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio and served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He married Suzanne Clark on September 5, 2015 and she survives.
He was an avid sports fan and closely followed the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Youngstown Penguins, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. David loved animals, especially his new cat, Ginger. He was a remarkable story teller and enjoyed writing poetry and playing all types of games. However, his greatest joy in later life was his best buddy, Kensington!
Along with his wife, Suzanne, David is survived by his stepson Jeffrey (Dawn) Clark of Pinehurst, North Carolina and his stepdaughter Jennifer (Kevin) Stetson of Des Moines, Iowa and Anne Clark (Jeremy Nadler) of Bowling Green, Ohio. He is also survived by his four step-grandchildren Kensington Clark, Hudson Clark-Nadler, Lauren Stetson and Ellen Stetson. Suzanne’s sister, Julie Downes, and brother, Chris Chapin, will also fondly remember David.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday July 23, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. Pastor David Montgomery will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:30 P.M. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be given in David’s memory to the Wood County Humane Society or Kensington Clark Education Fund (c/o Premier Bank, 1226 West Wooster St. Bowling Green, OH 43402)
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home.