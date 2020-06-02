MC KENZIE David William, age 75, formerly of Maumee, OH and Bowling Green, OH, passed away Friday May 29, 2020, at his Devils Lake home in Manitou Beach, MI, surrounded by family.
He was born February 16, 1945 in Newburgh, NY to Clyde W. and Anna Marie (Taylor) McKenzie.
Dave was a 1963 graduate of Maumee High School, Maumee, OH and attended Bowling Green State University, earning a degree in education.
He married Martha (Marty) Heilman August 5, 1967. They proudly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017.
Dave served honorably in the United States Air Force serving our country during Vietnam from 10/1968 to 1/1973 achieving the rank of Captain. During his time in the Air Force he spent a year at the North Pole and the Dew Line as an air traffic controller (“Scope Dope”) monitoring planes flying over from Russia.
Dave spent many years working for Owens Corning Fiberglas throughout the Midwest but found his passion in building custom homes. He started a small business in Bowling Green, McKenzie Builders and Developers, developing his grandparents farm with his Uncle Roger McKenzie.
Dave enjoyed teaching his children the craft of building things with their own two hands. Truly a skill they will use for many years to come. He also enjoyed his time serving on the board at the Bowling Green Country Club, his memberships with The Eagles, and Ducks Unlimited.
While Dave never truly considered himself retired, he did call his property at Devils Lake, that he and his father developed together, his retirement home. Devils Lake provided Dave a sense of peace and brought his family a lifetime of pleasure, whether it be boating in the summer or snowmobiling in the winter. He especially valued the camaraderie that came along with hosting his friends at the dock parties each spring!
Dave did his best to winter in St. Petersburg, FL, where he enjoyed a glass of wine with family and friends, watching the sunset from the balcony of the condo.
He truly lived life to the fullest, as it was rare for him to say “no” to any new adventure or challenge: The response was usually, “Hell yes, let’s do it!”
Dave is survived by his wife, Martha McKenzie; children, Craig McKenzie (Jason), Heather (Bill) Etling and Megan (Troy) Fleck; grandchildren, Hailey and Landon Bodnar, Parker Etling and Uncle Roger McKenzie.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, father, and several uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may visit Friday, June 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, 408 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Hospice of Lenawee Country, 1903 Wolf Creek Hwy, Adrian, MI 49221 or a charity of the donor’s choice.