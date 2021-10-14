David Tebbe, age 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 11, 2021.
David was born March 3, 1959 in Toledo, OH to Arthur and Donna (Prottengeier) Tebbe. David married his wife of 38 years, Mary (Hurm) on April 8, 1983 in Bowling Green Ohio. He was preceded in death by Arthur Tebbe (Father), Donna Wilson (Mother), brothers Steve Tebbe, and Scott Tebbe., and step-mother Rose Tebbe. Surviving are his wife, Mary; daughter Megan; sisters: Marie (Horace) Ward, Barb (Jon) Hubbs; step-sister Carolyn (John) Creps and the absolute joys of his life, his grandsons: Isaiah, Isaac, Lucas, and Ross; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was a carpenter all his life, and previous owner of D & M Construction, a member of the Sons of American Legion Lybarger-Grimm post 441 in Tontogany Ohio. He enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, golf, and of course The OSU Buckeyes. David loved working with his tools, building what he could, and enjoyed having Friday morning breakfast with his buddies from Monclova Road Baptist Church, going out to eat with several close friends, and spending as much time as possible with his grandsons. David had a strong faith that had gotten him through many difficult times and has now given him his rest.
The family asks that everyone attending David’s service meet at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio by 10:45 am. From the funeral home there will be a procession to Wood County Memory Gardens for his Graveside Service on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 am. Immediately followed by a reception at American Legion Lybarger-Grimm post 441 Tontogany OH. Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored serve David’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.