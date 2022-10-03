David Swope, 80, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:42 a.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on July 10, 1942, in North Baltimore to the late Millard and Ruth (Jeffery) Swope. He married Helen Oler on January 23, 1964, and she survives.
David is survived by four children: Shawyn (Dennis) Miller of North Baltimore, Melissa (Bradley) Betts of Pataskala, Susan (Brian) Fleck of North Baltimore and Michael (Holli) Swope of Van Buren; his grandchildren: Stephanie (Joshua) Fleckner, Ashley (Corey) Povenmire, Christopher (Megan) Betts, Haleigh Fleck, Kelsea Betts, Madison Swope, Hunter Fleck, and Dalton Swope; two great-grandchildren: Kora Fleckner and Jackson Povenmire; his sister, Patty Krontz of Ottawa.