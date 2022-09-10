On the evening of September 4, 2022, David “Ryan” Walker II of Vermilion, Ohio was called home to be with the Lord at the tender age of 20.
Though his life was short in years on Earth, his impact on those around him is everlasting. He was and continues to be a blessing, a delightful child, kind, caring, and committed to doing what is right. He was compassionate and empathetic, always able to walk in another person’s shoes. His character was flawless, an absolute gift from God.
Ryan was a young man of much promise who received many accolades and achievements. He was a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Firelands High School, class of 2020. He was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University, enrolled in the Schmidthorst College of Business, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a specialization in Accounting and Finance. He was also a Thompson Working Families Scholar, and recently employed at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
He was truly one-of-a-kind.
Ryan is survived by his hero, his father, David Walker, his loving mother, Belinda Walker (nee Vergara), his inspiration, older brother Eddie Santos, his second mom aka older sister, Rebekah (Drake) Savage (nee Santos), his caring maternal grandmother, Olga Martinez (nee Pagan), paternal grandparents, Barb and June Walker, and his precious niece and nephew, Drake, Jr. and Sofiah Savage. He is also survived by many adoring aunts, uncles and cousins.
While he had many accolades and achievements, Ryan impacted the lives of so many others, including family, friends, fellow students, and colleagues, to an extent we did not know because Ryan was so humble. We are comforted to know that he meant so much to others, as he meant so much to us.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 14th at 12:00 p.m. in the Funeral Center. Interment will follow at New Russia Twp. Cemetery.