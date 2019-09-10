David Paul Weinandy - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

David Paul Weinandy

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

David Paul Weinandy

Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:24 pm

David Paul Weinandy Provide to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

David Paul Weinandy, age 59, passed away on September 6th, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

Dave was born July 2, 1960 in Findlay, Ohio. At the age of 18 months, the family moved to Auburn, Indiana, and then to Bowling Green, Ohio in 1976.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:24 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]