David Patrick Wilson, passed away at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus Ohio on Sunday November 8th, 2020 after a long battle with many health conditions. He was born June 16th, 1961, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Joyce (Szakovits) and Jim Wilson. He attended Perrysburg High School, graduating in 1979. After graduation, Dave attended Defiance College, a member of their football team. He finished his college degree at The Bowling Green State University. Dave specialized in business and was an incredibly accomplished automotive sales professional.
Without a doubt, Dave’s greatest love, joy and pride in his life was his family. Wife Kelly, son Tanner, and daughter Jamie. Additionally, he loved the family dogs, Taffy, Sampson, Sasha, and Stella. Dave was the most inspiring, gracious and wonderful role model for his entire family and lived every minute to the absolute fullest. He truly believed in treating others with kindness and helping one another. Dave and Kelly started their family in Southern California, where they lived for 20 years. Despite being a Midwest boy, Dave became a true Californian and enjoyed riding his bike at the beach, rollerblading with his kids, attending Ducks, Angles and Lakers games and of course, a Double-Double from In-N-Out.
Dave was so deeply fond of his close group of friends, with many friendships stemming back to his early childhood and his glory days playing football at Perrysburg High School. He looked forward to any opportunity he had to see his friends and traveled across the country to spend time with these special people. He loved attending Grateful Dead concerts, soaking up historical and cultural offerings, reminiscing on his treasure trove of experiences, and making new memories with those he loved.
Dave enjoyed the little things in life, his 1967 Pontiac Firebird, a pint of ice cream, traveling to see his children throughout the country, and of course watching every single minute of Ohio State football games (and yelling at the TV for every bad call the refs made). Dave and his father Jim also shared a bond over and love for Notre Dame football. He loved watching his children play sports growing up and was so happy he was able to see them turn into the successful adults they are today.
As hard as it is to say goodbye to such a caring, thoughtful, funny, boisterous and above all else, genuine man, Dave left an impact on so many people and his spirit will always live on through all of those that were lucky enough to call him a father, husband or friend. He taught us the values of work ethic, integrity, determination and humor. Dave’s approach to life, even in the face of daunting health challenges, exemplified living life to the fullest, the man never backed down from a challenge or let a speed bump get him down. He was and will always be a supremely dedicated husband and father, one who gave his entire life to us. He was an incredible brother and a true friend- one you could rely on for anything. No matter what obstacles he faced, he approached it with optimism and he always put others before himself. You could always count on Dave to give you the best advice, with a sarcastic witty joke thrown in every time. This writing is truly not enough to reflect on our father, husband and friend, this man deserves his own novel and each person that knew him could contribute a chapter.
Dave will live on through his wife Kelly (Columbus, OH), son Tanner (Long Beach, CA), daughter Jamie (Pittsburgh, PA), his little brother Gary (Perrysburg) and dogs Sampson, Sasha, and Stella. He is now reunited with his father James and beloved mother, Joyce.
Memorial service will be immediate family only with plans to hold a celebration of life during the summer of 2021. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Perrysburg High School Football program, http://perrysburgschoolsfoundation.org/donate-now.html. Please include Dave Wilson-
Football in the comments for it to be listed under his name. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at walkerfuneralhomes.com