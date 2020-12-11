David N. Apple, 80, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Wednesday December 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on August 8, 1940 to Joy and A. Kathryn Apple at home in Henry Township in . He married Karen Roe on June 25, 1961 at the Weston Church of Christ and she survives.
He graduated from North Baltimore High School and was captain of the 1957 football team. After high school, David attended Bowling Green State University and worked for the Anderson’s in Maumee before becoming a full-time farmer.
David was known in the area for raising Bison for 20 years and served on the Board of Directors of the National Buffalo Association for two terms. David had a love for flying and became a licensed pilot and even had his own plane. After retirement, David and his wife, Karen became life members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International. They travelled with their Airstream travel trailer from Newfoundland to Fairbanks, Alaska and then to Cabos San Lucas and Key West, Florida on 17 different International Caravans.
David was an active member of Weston’s Church of Christ and served as a former Trustee, Deacon, and as an Elder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karen; his daughter, Sonja A. (Richard) Apple-Chamberlain of Bowling Green; son, Scott D. (Deb) Apple of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Henry S. Apple, Mason J. (Brooke) Apple, Grant D. (Hannah) Chamberlain, Garret T. (Jessie) Chamberlain, Nolan R. (Logan) Chamberlain; great-grandchildren, Samuel & Sawyer Chamberlain, and a great granddaughter due very soon; sister, Sue Ellen (Robert) Smith; brothers, James N. (Donna) Apple and John W. (Annis Kay) Apple.
David was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra R. (Floyd) Wingate.
Due to the COVId-19 pandemic, there will be no public services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St./P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Memorial contributions in David’s honor may be gifted to the Wood County Hospital Foundation, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 42402; or to Weston Church of Christ, P.O. Box 344, Weston, OH 43569.
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve David’s family and encourage those to leave a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.