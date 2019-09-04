David Martinez, 67, of Sterling, Virginia, died on Aug. 22, 2019.
David was born August 13, 1952 in Pemberville, Ohio to Jose and Maria Martinez.
Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:43 am
David Martinez, 67, of Sterling, Virginia, died on Aug. 22, 2019.
David was born August 13, 1952 in Pemberville, Ohio to Jose and Maria Martinez.
Posted in Obituaries on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:43 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]