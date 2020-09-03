David Marcus Clingo, age 76, of McClure, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 12, 1943 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Charles F. & Irene G. (Ramey) Clingo. David married Jean Souvenier on January 12, 1985 in Bowling Green at the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Surviving David is his loving wife of 35 years, Jean; sons, Ryan Clingo, Trent Clingo both of McClure, Derek Souvenier of Weston; sister, Vesta Patton of Bowling Green; grandchild, Derek Souvenier II. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Irene; brother, William (Betsy) Clingo; sisters, Barbara Genson, Kay (Richard) Williamson.
David was a 1960 graduate of Bowling Green High School, and then served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and the United States Army. He then worked at the Bowling Green Fire Department for 13 years where he was one of the first Certified EMTs at the Department. In his spare time, David enjoyed reading and spending time with his family.
All services will be private per David’s request. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements have been handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to David’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.