David M. Bewley died May 15, 2021, at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green, OH.
Dave was born in 1949 in Atlantic City, NJ to James A. and Barbara P. Bewley. Dave’s lifelong passion for photography and bicycling began while growing up in Pennington, NJ.
He graduated from Hopewell Valley Central High School in Pennington and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY. Dave met his wife Deborah Feinberg while they were both freshmen at RIT. They married in August, 1972.
Dave moved to Ohio to work as a photographer at WGBU-PBS and then Toledo Edison. He eventually opened InCamera Studio in Perrysburg, which he later moved to Bowling Green, specializing in portrait and commercial photography. He was a member of the American Society of Magazine Photographers. He showed his fine art photographs in many local and state art shows including a First Award at the Toledo Museum of Art’s “Toledo Area Artists Exhibition.”
He was an avid bicyclist and an active member of the Black Swamp Bicycle Society, Hancock Handlebars and League of American Wheelmen. He loved riding around Northwest Ohio as well as participating in many organized bicycle tours across the Midwest, including riding multiple times on TOSRV, GOBA, RAGBRAI, Midwest Double Century and too many other rides to name.
Another interest was competing in chili cook-offs, winning prizes at events from Michigan to Kentucky. Dave’s chili was also enjoyed by friends at many memorable parties at his home and at the home of dear friends in Cincinnati. He was a caver, exploring caves with the Cleveland Grotto and as a member of the National Speleological Society.
A longtime member of Perrysburg Rotary, he was involved in many Rotary events and acted as the club’s unofficial photographer. Dave was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Dave is survived by his wife, Debby, as well as his niece Rebecca Feinberg and nephew Daniel Feinberg. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perrysburg Rotary Foundation or Wood County Humane Society. Memorial services have yet to be determined.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with Dave’s family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.