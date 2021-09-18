David Leon Siders, 78, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Born on Sept. 15, 1942 in Ohio, he is survived by cousins Carole Siders Jones and Pat Siders Cox in Ohio and Michael and Rita Huffman of Fairfield. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Huffman Siders. Mr. Siders has been a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lexington since 2003. He was a life long learner starting with Bowling Green State University, receiving a Bachelor degree and then a Master of Business Administration. He also attained a Doctor of Jurisprudence at the College of William and Mary and was admitted to practice law by the Virginia Bar Association. He taught as an adjunct professor of law at Case Western Reserve University, John Carroll University, Notre Dame College, Cleveland State University, and Bridgewater College. He also worked for Reynolds Metals Company, Midland Ross Corporation, and BP America.
After being confined to his home after surviving cancer, he never stopped reading and learning. An accomplished individual who earned the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in June 2020. But what gave him the most enjoyment were his three cats, Rene, Smokey, and Blue Boy. He will be missed.
The funeral Mass at St. Patrick was held on Friday, September 17, and the entombment will be held in Bowling Green, Ohio at a later date.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.