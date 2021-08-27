David Leon Lowrie, age 68, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. He was born on November 22, 1952, to Leon and Blanche (Sager) Lowrie. David retired as Senior Chief from the Navy, serving for 20 years on a nuclear submarine, with most of that time as a weapons technician. David was also an avid hunter and fisherman, often getting up in the middle of the night to enjoy those activities.He is survived by his children, Shawna and David; by his siblings, Patti Knight, Mary Lou (David) Hintz, John (Donna) Lowrie, Aaron Estes, Amy (Mark) Pauken, Andrea (Mike) Villanueva; along with numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents,
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements There will be a memorial service gathering in honor of Navy Senior Chief David “Tonto” Lowrie to be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1163 N. Main Street, Bowling Green, OH, Thursday, September 9th at 6:00 pm. All who knew Dave are welcome.