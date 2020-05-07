David Lee “Rocky” Kline Sr. Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune May 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Lee “Rocky” Kline Sr., 72, Bowling Green died May 5, 2020. Arrangements pending at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesGrand jury indicts 20; charges include rape, involuntary manslaughterJonathan D.S. HeraldRally Around Ohio comes to PerrysburgPerrysburg will hold in-person graduation at high schoolWoman sought for passing counterfeit $100 bill in BGWorker killed after becoming trapped in gravel hopperMoore sentenced to jail, community control for her part in BG brawlCall to restore Gish name on anniversary of BGSU decisionBG police respond to 14 loud party complaints$13 million expansion at Levis Commons announced Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView