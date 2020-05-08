David Lee “Rocky” Kline Sr., 72, of Bowling Green, passed away at 3:20 pm Tuesday May 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 10, 1947 in Findlay to the late Delbert (Joc) and Janet (Seibert) Kline. He married Linda Lou Spence, deceased; then married Connie A. Farquharson they divorced 1998 and then married Rebecca J. Pelton July 14, 2002 in Fostoria and she survives in Bowling Green.
Also surviving are children, Delbert E. (Donna) Pettry Jr., Palmetto, FL, Teresa A. Cranston, Minneapolis, MN, Timothy A. (Theresa) Kline, Grand Rapids, MI, Kenny (Tammy) Chundzinski, New Riegel and Nicole (Andy) Parish, Findlay; 16 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; daughter in law Misty Kline, Fostoria; sisters, Glenda Weaver, McComb and Patti (Bill) Bankey, Deshler; and brother, George (Ruth) Kline, Deshler, and he is survived by other extended family Stacy Sparks with 4 children, Jody Porter, and life long friend Jamie Cooper-Bracy. He was preceded in death by; sons, David Lee Kline Jr. and Anthony B. Kline; granddaughter, Ashley Harpe; brother, Paul Kline.
Dave was a 1967 graduate of McComb High School and had been a delivery truck driver for Lowes, Furrows and Moore’s Lumber. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Bowling Green, a volunteer fireman for Jackson Twp., Wood County and volunteer for the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.
Private family visitation will take place at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Jackson Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. or Bridge Hospice c/o the funeral home.
