David Lee Nagel, 74, of Portage, Ohio passed away Tuesday May 4, 2021. He was born September 4, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the late Leroy and Joanne (VanCleve) Nagel.
Dave served his country proudly in the United States Marines during Vietnam. Over the course of his time in service he earned three Purple Hearts.
Dave was the CFO of First Federal Savings and Loan and a CPA. He loved hunting, fishing, boating and golfing. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He had a special place in his heart for the numerous canine companions he had over the years. Nothing brought him more joy than the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his children Erik (Monica) Nagel of Bowling Green, Ohio, Danielle (Mike) Rywalski of Bowling Green, Ohio and Matthew (Kristin) Nagel of Jerry City, Ohio, grandchildren Cameron, Wyatt, Morgan, Cole and Grant and brothers Kim (Kay) Nagel of Union City, Tennessee and Kevin Nagel of St. Mary’s, Ohio.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Nagel.
A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the VFW 719 S. Main St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
