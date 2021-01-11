David Lee Adams, 75, of Portage, Ohio passed away Friday January 8, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was born November 23, 1945 in Bowling Green to the late Glenn and Dorothy (Smith) Adams. He married the love of his life Rebecca Wight on July 8, 1968 and she preceded him in death on December 25, 2013.
Dave was a 1964 graduate of Westwood High School where he was a standout basketball player. He then served his country proudly as a United States Marine during Vietnam. Dave worked for over 25 years as a mechanic for Conrail, but spent most of his career farming for himself and many others in the community. He also dutifully served for four terms as a Liberty Township Trustee. Dave was a lifetime member and leader of the Rudolph Christian Church. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Pennsylvania, hunting, fishing, classic cars, dartball, and traveling with his family. He will be fondly remembered for his sincere kindness, integrity, loyalty, and willingness to always lend a helping hand. He adored his grandchildren and eagerly enjoyed attending all of their school, dance, sporting and musical events. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family.
Dave is survived by his children James (Karen) Adams of Perrysburg, Ohio and Jennifer (Todd) Brown of Portage, Ohio, grandchildren Mariah (Jake) Wenzelman, Carter (Leah) Adams, Alec Brown (Hailey), Blaine Brown, Clayton Brown and Eli Brown and great-granddaughter Nora Wenzelman and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his sister Linda Foster of Portage, Ohio and brother Mark (Connie) Adams of Portage, Ohio.
Public visitation will be held on Wednesday January 13, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Facial coverings will be required inside the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
A private family only funeral service will be held on Thursday January 14, 2021 at Rudolph Christian Church. Pastor Larry Garzony will officiate. Interment will follow at Sargeant Cemetery in Portage, Ohio where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Rudolph Christian Church, 13868 Mermill Rd. Rudolph, Ohio 43462 or to The Gideons International, Wood County Camp, PO Box 802, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Adams family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.