David LaGro, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday May 30, 2021. He was born March 17, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Clarence and Mildred (Rieger) LaGro. He married Sandra Wilford on September 18, 1976 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Dave served his country proudly in the United States Marines. He worked for the City of Bowling Green Water & Sewer Division for 20 years retiring in 2000.
He enjoyed watching all sports but especially enjoyed baseball and football. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Dave attended BG Alliance Church. He enjoyed traveling, camping, line dancing, Texas two-step dancing and listening to country western and gospel music. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife of nearly 45 years, Sandra, Dave is survived by his children Randy (Theresa) LaGro of Toledo, Ohio and Christine LaGro of Toledo, Ohio, grandchildren Jimmy (Jennifer) Morse of Toledo, Ohio, Michael Casares of Bowling Green, Ohio and Felicia Keil of Bowling Green, Ohio and great-grandchildren Michael, Angelica, Sierra, Selena, James, Michael, Dom, Anthony and Savanna.
He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Bill LaGro.
Dave’s funeral service will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at BG Alliance Church, 1161 Napoleon Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Scott Estep will officiate. Interment will follow at Tontogany Cemetery where full Military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his memory to BG Alliance Church or Ohio Living Hospice.
