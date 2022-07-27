David L. Haskins, 73, of Palmetto, Florida and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday July 22, 2022. He was born June 15, 1949 in Bowling Green to the late C. Fred and Dorothy (Cass) Haskins. He married Sherry Simon on October 6, 1973 and she survives in Palmetto.

Dave might be remembered by some friends as “Farmer Dave” as he spent many hours in the fields with his father and later on his own.