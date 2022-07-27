David L. Haskins, 73, of Palmetto, Florida and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday July 22, 2022. He was born June 15, 1949 in Bowling Green to the late C. Fred and Dorothy (Cass) Haskins. He married Sherry Simon on October 6, 1973 and she survives in Palmetto.
Dave might be remembered by some friends as “Farmer Dave” as he spent many hours in the fields with his father and later on his own.
Friends and family might also remember Dave’s bright smile, as he enjoyed visiting around the Wood County Fair or being seen in or around the horse barns. More recently his interests included being on or near the water in Florida in his kayak or any other watercraft he bargained. He also enjoyed biking various places, either pedaling or on his “Hardley.”
Dave was loved by so many; a man who may not have worn many hats, but those that he did wear, he did with humility and honor. Those hats include being a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa – he loved with his whole heart and that is what we will continue to hold close.
Along with his wife of nearly 49 years, Sherry, Dave is survived by his daughter Stacie (Doug) Kirkbride of Bowling Green, Ohio and son Joshua (Crystal) Haskins of Bowling Green, grandchildren Caleb J. (Miranda) Kirkbride of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Collin D. (Emily) Kirkbride of Denver, Colorado, Ciara M. (Grant) Niswander of Columbus, Ohio and Brooke A. Haskins and great-grandchildren Arabella and Silas of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He is also survived by his brother James (Claudia) Haskins of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, niece Jennifer (Chris) Shrewsbury of Durham, North Carolina and nephew Jason (Lisa) Haskins of Pitssburgh, Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be held on Sunday, August 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Bistro (Dave’s favorite restaurant), 1220 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.