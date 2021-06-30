David J. Bretz, 67, of North Baltimore, passed away at 7:11 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born on May 29, 1954, in Bowling Green to the late Kenneth and Jonnie (Allison) Bretz. He married Jody (Hennings) on December 30, 1972, and they were divorced.
Dave is survived by his longtime significant other, Donna Crego of North Baltimore; sons: Chad Bretz of North Baltimore and Gary (Stacey) Bretz of McComb; brothers: Mike (Carol) Bretz of North Baltimore, Kenny (Karen) Bretz of North Baltimore, John Buchanan of North Baltimore and Bill (Lisa) Buchanan of McComb; step-father, Jim Buchanan of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Courtney, Morgan, Gavyn, Owen, Jasmine, Kennedy and David; great-grandchildren: Grayson, Wyatt and Nollie. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim Bretz.
Dave was the owner of North Baltimore Custom Cuts. He was a member of Laborers’ Local 574 for 48 years and retired from there after 35 years. Dave was a member of the North Baltimore Masonic Lodge #561, Scottish Rite, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633 and North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. He was an avid Sprint Car Racing fan and supporter, as well as Ohio State Buckeye fan. Dave’s outgoing and charismatic personality will be missed by many, he was a man that definitely never knew a stranger.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Armes Cancer Center, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.