David Harris, 74, of Findlay, passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital on May 3, 2021. He was born in Toledo on January 29, 1947 to the late William and Doris (Irwin) Harris. On January 8, 1966, David and Kathie Krupp were married in Toledo, Ohio and she survives.
David retired from Chrysler after 30 years of service and raised Alpaca’s for 9 years.
David is survived by his wife Kathie of 55 years; sons, Jeff (Lisa) Harris of Millington, TN, and Philip Harris; three grandchildren, LeAndrea Wright, Jameson Harris, and Layna Long; two greatgrandchildren, Lilli, and Nate. He is also survived by brother, Bill Harris; and sister, Lori Kay-Farr.
Friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Funeral services for David will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12th in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to the Memphis Dream Center at: https://thelifechurch.com/memphis-dream-center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.