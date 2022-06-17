David Guy Riley, 66, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday June 15, 2022.
He was born December 28, 1955 in South Bend Indiana to Herbert and Arlene (Leer) Riley. He married Karen Johnson on August 5, 1978 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Along with his wife of nearly 44 years, Karen, Dave is survived by his daughters Erin (Kyle) Clark of Bowling Green, and Elizabeth (Christopher) Michalec of Winston Salem, North Carolina, grandsons William and Wesley Clark and sister Terry (Dennis) Ely of Lanesville, Indiana.
Most recently, Dave owned and operated a branch of Molly Maid in Holland, Ohio. Prior to that, he managed a Mid-Am Bank in Maumee, Ohio; and his first career was as a band director at Lakeview Community School, in Lakeview, Michigan. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green where he sang in the church choir. In his free time there is nothing he enjoyed more than a good cigar and a round of golf, topped off by a perfectly chilled Manhattan.
Visitation will be held on Monday June 20, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Vicar Robin Small will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Following burial at Oak Grove, a luncheon will be held at St. Mark’s Church.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
