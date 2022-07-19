David E. Williams, 77, of Waterville, Ohio passed away Monday July 18, 2022. He was born May 24, 1945 to Helene (Williams) Solether and Richard Solether. He married Betty Mercer on June 11, 1967 and she survives in Waterville.
Along with his wife of 55 years, Betty, David is survived by his children Pam (John) Reimer and Jeff (Nichole) Williams, grandchildren Andrew (Brittany) Frost, Tyler (Chelsey) Frost, Kaitlin (Zack) Mathna, Luke Williams, Maddy Williams, Matthew Reimer, Emily Reimer, Brittney Reimer, Olivia (Chris) Seich and Max Reimer and great-grandchildren Brantley, Mason, Reagan, Colton, Charles and Piper. He is also survived by his siblings Donnie Solether, Ronnie (Sherry) Solether, Larry (Carol) Solether and Louise (Tom) Brossia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson Hudson Frost.
David was a graduate of Elmwood High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force for four years. He worked at Andersons for 27 years before his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and entertaining friends and family. He was a member of Haskins Community Church.
David’s funeral service will be held on Friday July 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, Ohio 43566. Pastor Jennifer Jackson will officiate. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Haskins Community Church or The American Cancer Society.
