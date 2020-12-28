David E. Hayhurst, 85, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away December 26, 2020. He was born February 21, 1935 in Colfax, West Virginia to the late Levi and Ruth (Good) Hayhurst. He married Jerry Ray and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2018.
David worked in the Water Department for the City of Perrysburg for many years. He was an avid and talented woodworker, raised birds and loved his dog Max.
He is survived by his sons James Hayhurst of Toledo, Ohio and John Hayhurst (Kathy) of Bowling Green, grandchildren Misty Kaczmarek, Noah Tipton, Crystal Keatley and Josh Keatley and great-granddaughter Lilly Weible.
Along with his wife Jerry, David was preceded in death by his daughter Constance Zarend.
Services for David will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Alzheimer’s Association.
