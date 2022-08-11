David Charles Haas, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Dale and Betty (Roach) Haas. He married Dorothy Hurm on May 22, 1993, and she survives in Bowling Green.
Dave was a well-known local mechanic and most recently worked at Book’s Lawn Equipment. Dave enjoyed any kind of racing, especially NASCAR. He was a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green High School.
Along with his wife, Dorothy, Dave is survived by his daughters Cindy (Don) Rall of Kalida and Julie (Ben Robinson) of Bloomdale, step-daughters Kelly (Jon) Dove of Monclova and Shelly (Brian) Sroczynski of Waterville, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren on the way, brother Doug (Karen) Haas, of Bowling Green and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Duane Haas.
Per Dave’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.