David Charles Haas, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Dale and Betty (Roach) Haas. He married Dorothy Hurm on May 22, 1993, and she survives in Bowling Green.

Dave was a well-known local mechanic and most recently worked at Book’s Lawn Equipment. Dave enjoyed any kind of racing, especially NASCAR. He was a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green High School.