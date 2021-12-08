David “Broom” Long
July 27, 1949 – November 30, 2021
David “Broom” Long, 72, of Deshler, Ohio passed away, November 30, 2021.
He was born July 27, 1949 in Grand Rapids, Ohio to the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Ryerson) Long.
Dave was a lifelong farm-boy and truck driver. He drove for William F. Hoops, Inc. for over 35 years and most recently for Legacy, Inc and the former Deshler Farmers Elevator.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anita; daughters, Staci (Michael) Challen; Tracey Phillips; and 5 grandchildren, Kyle Challen; Michaela Challen (Jeremy Hughes); Brooke Phillips (David Winkler); Torey Schooner (Brandan Lauffer); Tristen Schooner; and 3 great grandchildren, Zane; Adam and Jaxtyn.
He was also preceded in death by his 8 siblings.
A memorial gathering will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio.