David Boltz, 50, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away June 19, 2021.
David was born to Kathryn “Katie” (Bateson) Boltz and the late Richard D. Boltz on July 14, 1970 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
David is survived by his mother: Katie Boltz; sister: Barbara Boltz; brother: Robert (Beth) Boltz; nieces and nephews: Lindsay, Courtney, Jerrod, Jacob, Joey, Winton, Chase and a host of loving great nieces and great nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father Richard Boltz.
David graduated from Elmwood and Wood Lane School in 1992. He worked for many years at Wood Lane Industries. He participated in Special Olympics as a child and was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Portage, Ohio.
David’s favorite pastimes were playing the Wii, doing puzzles, playing cards and games with his family and friends. His favorite game to play was Aggravation. He enjoyed listening to Country and Gospel Music with his favorite group being the Gaither’s. David was an inspiration to everyone who met him and he will be greatly missed by everyone.
Visitation for David will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street/P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Funeral services for David will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Remembrance Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in David’s honor may be gifted to the either the Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Portage, Ohio 43451; or Wood Lane Residential Services, 545 Pearl Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve David’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.