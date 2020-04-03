David Alan Tennison passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
He was born in Findlay, Ohio on August 9, 1961 to Bob G. and Joanne (Wickard) Tennison. His father preceded him in death on October 20, 2009. His mother survives in Bowling Green.
David was a 1979 graduate of Rossford High School. He participated in the band as a drummer. He also performed with several other marching groups.
David completed his education at Owens College. He spent the next 30 years as a plant manager for manufacturing facilities in England and the United States.
David loved spending vacations in the Smoky Mountains. He loved Ohio State football, he watched every game he possibly could.
David married Lynn Puse on August 8, 1981. They later divorced.
David is survived by his son, Jacob (April Fields) and their daughter, Madelyn. His daughter, Lyndsay and her children, Raelynn and Milani. His sister, Sharon (Kell) Shaffer, his brothers, Phillip (Cynthia) and Darren (Rose). Numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials in his name may be made to First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road in Bowling Green or BG Christian Food Pantry, PO Box 84, Bowling Green.
Memorial services will be private.