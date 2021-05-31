David A Knauss, 66, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May, 29, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1954 to the late Helen (Ireland) and George A. Knauss Sr.
David graduated from Bowing Green High School in 1973. He worked on the family farm and the produce stand. He grew pumpkins and would paint a face on pumpkins that he sold. He enjoyed playing: the lotto, cards, and slots at the casino.
David is survived by his siblings: Barbara Loose; George Knauss Jr. (Anita) ; Richard Knauss Sr. (Elizabeth) ; 7 nieces and nephews; and 16 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 infant brothers; and brother-in-law Larry Loose.
Memorial Contribution in David’s honor may be gifted to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation for David will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. David’s funeral will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 in the funeral home.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve David’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting hannemanfuneralhomes.com