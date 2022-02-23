David A. Hatas, age 69 of Pemberville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green. He was born on November 29, 1952 in Toledo, OH, to Wendell D. and Betty J. (Lefevre) Hatas.
David worked as an electrician and was the owner of Hatas Electric. David is best known for his love of karate, flag football, golfing with his friends, and fishing with his brother. He was a member of the United Karate System becoming a 2nd degree black belt in 1982. He then become an instructor at BGSU with the children’s program and assisting with the adult program as well. While David was a wrestler at Eastwood High School, his real passion became flag football. He played for many years and eventually went on to coach numerous successful teams. David was a big Michigan fan along with Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Indians.
David is survived by his daughter: Stacey (Macey) Flores of Pemberville, granddaughters: Marissa and Haven Flores. Sister: Cheryl Hatas, and brother:
Wendell “Dan” (Kathy) Hatas. Nieces and nephews: Bryon, Scott, Briana, Triniti, Kelly, Michael, Debby, Dedra, David and his longtime employee and friend Greg “Pedro” Henline. It was family and friends who became family that he took the most joy and pride in, especially his granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Paul E. Hatas, and nephew, Duane Hatas.
Family and friends will be received 1-3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Pemberville American Legion Hall, located at 405 E. Front Street in Pemberville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Pemberville Legion Post #183 Baseball Team or The Chopper Schmeltz Memorial Golf Outing. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.