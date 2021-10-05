David A. Border, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 4, 2021. He was born on April 3, 1955 in Fremont, Ohio to Clayton and Thelma (Johnston) Border. David was a graduate of the University of Toledo. He was proud of his Doctorate Degree in Electrical Engineering. David was a professor at Bowling Green State University, teaching electronics and computer technology. He spent 2 terms as Chairman of the Faculty Senate.
David is survived by his wife Rebecca, sons Samuel and Alan Border, and his brother Gary Border. Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd. on Sunday, October 10, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Coyle on Monday, October 11, with an hour of visitation beginning at 9:00. Burial will be in Custar, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Friends of the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.