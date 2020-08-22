COVID-19 has altered the plans of so many and unfortunately, it has ours as well!
After much thought and deliberation, the family of Dave McKenzie has decided to cancel the Celebration of Life that was scheduled for later this summer at Devils Lake.
If anyone wishes, honor Dave by fixing Johnsonville Brats the Wisconsin way. According to Dave, the brats had to be Johnsonville and the onions Vidalias! The recipe can be found by googling “Johnsonville Brats Hot Tub.” Bon appetit!
• A special thank you to the young person who left the stuffed teddy bear on my porch. It brought me comfort in a time of need!