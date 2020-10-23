Dave Atkin, age (67), of Pemberville, passed away following a battle with cancer, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on June 6,1953 in Bowling Green, OH, to Arthur R. and Charlotte M. (Hollopeter) Atkin. He married Marilyn Aufdencamp, on October 8, 1980 in Valparaiso, ID. David and Marilyn have raised two sons and celebrated 40 years of marriage together.
He worked at Truckstop’s of America hauling diesel fuel before becoming a Millwright with the Local 1090, retiring in 2010 after 25 plus years. After retirement he spent his time living his dream of owning his own semi-truck and his own company, (Dave Atkin Transportation LLC).
In addition to his wife Marilyn, Dave is survived by his sons: Nickolas (Mallori) Atkin of Genoa and Matthew (Nikki) Atkin of Gibsonburg. Granddaughter, Makenzie and his mother, Charlotte Atkin. Brothers: Les (Carol) Atkin and Scott (Becky) Atkin. Sisters: Lisa, Janney and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, and one nephew.
Family and friends will be received, 4-7 p.m., at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 West Main St., Luckey. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com