Darrell Sandin, 79, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away April 20, 2020.
He was born on February 18, 1941 to late Elmer and Mildred (Sabo) Sandin in St Paul, Minnesota. Darrell is survived by brother Lowell (Sharon) Sandin of St. Paul, MN; best friend Ric Cano of Bowling Green, OH, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mildred.
He graduated from St. Johnson High School in Minnesota in 1960. He attended the University of Minnesota. Darrell served our country in the Army National Guard. He worked for Cannon Equipment for 33 years as a welder.
Darrell was passionate about hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling, casinos, and coin collecting. Darrell was a gun enthusiast. He also enjoyed spending time with friend. Services for Darrel will be private.
Memorial contributions may be gifted to the Wood County Committee on Aging.
Your fight was long and painful and in the end it was your body that failed you not your will. I will miss our “sanda hugs,” I will miss your friendship, but mostly I will miss your love. Rest in Peace my friend you earned it. Until we meet again. All my love, Ric