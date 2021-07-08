Darrell Duane Priest, 64, of Findlay, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born on February 3, 1957 in Monterey, California to the late Robert and Betty Lou (Morrison) Priest. Darrell is survived by sister, Roberta Ritter (Priest) of Napoleon; brothers, William Priest of Bowling Green, and John Priest of McComb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Priest, Lindsay Priest; sister, Teresa Priest; four nieces; and one nephew.
Darrell served his country in the U.S. Marines and achieved the rank of Lance Corporal. He was an avid KISS fan and enjoyed collecting their tapes.
No visitation or funeral service will be held at this time. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Roberta Ritter, 625 Buckeye Lane, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.